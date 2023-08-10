Columbia Hurricanes | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Hurricanes summer swim squad coached by Maggie Laux. The Hurricanes capped off a successful season by topping the rival Waterloo Piranhas on July 22 at Columbia Bath & Tennis Club to win the Kaskaskia Conference Meet championship. Columbia had lost to the Piranhas during the regular season. This was the first time the Hurricanes had won the conference meet since 2019. Not counting relay events, Hurricanes swimmers broke 23 team records this season.