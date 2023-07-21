Dupo QB Club Chic softball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- July 21, 2023

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo Quarterback Club Chic Division softball squad. The Lady Tigers won the District 19 championship for their division by defeating Red Bud, 7-6, last Wednesday. Pictured, front row, from left, are Kaylee Koebee, Alydia Phillips, Harper Groves and Sophia Schuller; middle row: Coach Michelle Macabee, Isabella Keys, Taylor SaShankar, Violet McMannis,  Ahnalee Macabee, Abigail Lourwood, Anya Ford, Alyssa Gould, Marissa Elledge and Coach Stefanie Gould; back row: Coach Jason SaShankar, Coach Jon Koebee and Aubree Broadway (on Alyssa’s back).

