Dupo football falls at Chester

The Dupo High School football team suffered a 53-30 defeat at the hands of Chester on Friday night.

Senior running back Logan Stevens had an impressive night offensively for the Tigers, rushing for 179 yards on 12 carries and catching eight passes for 189 yards.

Dupo junior quarterback Ashton Stein went 7-for-12 passing for 126 yards and one touchdown. Freshman quarterback Deegan Prater was 3-for-6 passing for 99 yards and two interceptions.

The Dupo defense was unable to stop Chester’s offense on this night.

Leading the way for the Tigers on defense was Sam Stoeffel, who finished with eight tackles and five assists.

Dupo (3-4) will look to get back to .500 as it travels to winless Sparta (0-7) this Friday night.