Boys golfers at state

Three local high school golfers competed this past weekend at state tournaments.

At the IHSA Class 2A state boys golf tournament, Waterloo’s Jaden Smith and Columbia’s Jacob Hall both shot two-day totals of 160 to tie for 48th place overall.

Smith, a junior, shot a 79 on Friday and an 81 on Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Hall, a sophomore, shot an 80 both Friday and Saturday.

At the IHSA Class 1A state boys golf tourney, Gibault’s Cohen Jackson shot a 174 to tie for 71st overall.

Jackson, a junior, shot an 81 on Friday and a 93 on Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.