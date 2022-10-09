Voegele shines again for Eagles

Columbia’s Dominic Voegele runs the ball Friday night. See more photos from the game by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Senior quarterback Dominic Voegele was the star again for the Columbia High School football team, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for three more in a 44-7 victory at home over Salem on Friday night.

Voegele finished with 123 yards rushing and 165 yards passing on the night.

The Eagles opened the scoring with a 40-yard TD pass from Voegele to Brennan Weik early in the first quarter. Following a defensive stop by Columbia’s defense, Voegele ripped off a 95-yard TD run to put the Eagles up 14-0 with 4:23 left in the opening frame.

In the second quarter, Voegele ran for a 12-yard score, threw a 59-yard TD pass to Zach Wetzel and threw an eight-yard TD strike to Carter Hicks. Columbia led 37-0 at the half.

Just for good measure, Voegele scored on an eight-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Logan Hicks led Columbia’s defense with nine tackles and an assist.

Columbia (5-2) plays next week at Breese Central (6-1) in a key Cahokia Conference clash.