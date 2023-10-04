Drug house arrest in Waterloo

Republic-Times- October 4, 2023
Mystry Scott

A local woman remains behind bars following a drug house search warrant arrest recently in Waterloo.  

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that during the morning of Sept. 11, the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois joined deputies in conducting a court-issued search warrant for distribution of methamphetamine in an apartment at 217 N. Main Street near the old fire station in Waterloo. 

The resident had been under investigation for some time by MEGSI and the MCSD,  which has an investigator assigned to MEGSI who handles and assist in narcotic investigations.  

Following the warrant execution, Monroe County States Attorney’s Ryan Webb charged Mystry D. Scott, 38, of Waterloo, with methamphetamine trafficking, meth delivery (5-15 grams) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The first two charges are Class 1 felonies, while the third charge is a Class 4 felony.  

Judge Chris Hitzemann set Scott’s bond at $150,000.

Due to the Illinois’ Pretrial Fairness Act, which abolishes cash bail as a condition of pretrial release and took effect Sept. 18, Scott had to appear in court to determine if she would be held or released pending future court proceedings. 

After the hearing, Scott remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing encourages citizens to contact the MCSD at 618-939-8651, ext. 244, about drug houses or suspicious activities. 

In addition, calls can be made anonymously to the MCSD’s Crime Free Tip Line at 618-939-8477 (TIPS).

