New lights for downtown Waterloo

Pictured, a City of Waterloo worker installs new LED lights above West Mill Street Wednesday morning.

The City of Waterloo announced the installation of TrimLight, a cutting-edge LED lighting product, around its downtown area near the courthouse.

Through a partnership with TrimLight St. Louis, the town square will be adorned with a multicolored lighting system as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance the town’s aesthetic appeal and create a vibrant atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

The installation of TrimLight on Main and Mill streets is set to be completed in time for Waterloo PumpkinFest on October 14.

With approximately some 1,500 lights adorning the town square and surrounding area, TrimLight offers a range of customizable LED lighting options.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter expressed his excitement about this installation.

“We are thrilled to partner with TrimLight St. Louis to bring this extraordinary lighting system to our town square,” Darter said. “This project will not only enhance the beauty of our historic area but also create a warm and inviting ambiance for our community members and visitors. We look forward to seeing the town square lit up for the upcoming Waterloo PumpkinFest and many more celebrations to come.”

The Waterloo City Council in August approved the purchase and installation of these new lights to replace the existing downtown string lighting at a cost of $60,992.22 to be paid from the city’s share of video gambling proceeds.

Darter explained at that time that the existing lights installed eight years ago are starting to wear out.

These new LED lights change color remotely, meaning they can stay up and do not have to be changed out for special holidays like Christmas.