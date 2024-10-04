Drug arrest following police pursuit

Republic-Times- October 4, 2024
Tyler Carter

A Missouri man was arrested on multiple felonies following a police pursuit late Wednesday night in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly after 11 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour on I-255 eastbound from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit. The vehicle exited I-255 onto Route 3 in Columbia before turning onto Palmer Road.

The driver stopped the vehicle in a driveway on Palmer Creek Drive but fled on foot. A female passenger was detained for investigative purposes.

With the assistance of Columbia and Waterloo police, a perimeter was established in the area and the male driver was apprehended. A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine and pills, the MCSD said.

Charged in the case is Tyler A. Carter, 32, of Ironton, Mo., with aggravated fleeing/eluding, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, possession of oxycodone and unlawful restraint.

Carter remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail pending pretrial release.

