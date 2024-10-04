Waterloo man nabbed following pursuit

Kurtis Grahlherr

A local man was apprehended in connection with a recent alleged armed robbery following a Friday morning pursuit.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly after 7 a.m., it received information regarding a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred in the county on Sept. 27. The suspect was reportedly traveling through the area and this information was shared with law enforcement agencies throughout the metro east.

A Columbia police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Upon identifying the driver, the suspect accelerated away at a high rate of speed, leading to a pursuit southbound on Route 3. The vehicle was later located abandoned, and the driver fled on foot.

The MCSD said that with assistance from Waterloo, Valmeyer and Columbia police in addition to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, the suspect was found hiding on the roof of a residence on Turkey Ridge Estates.

The suspect, identified as Kurtis A. Grahlherr, 42, of Waterloo, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said Grahlherr had active warrants for armed robbery, domestic battery and unlawful restraint stemming from the Sept. 27 incident, which was reported by a female acquaintance. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail pending pretrial release.

Additional charges related to Friday’s incident may be forthcoming, the MCSD said.