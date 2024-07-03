Donald D. Wetzler | Obituary

Donald Daniel Wetzler, 91, of Vernon, beloved husband of the late Priscilla Wetzler, died June 29, 2024. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, in Waterloo, the son of the late George and Leona Wetzler.

Don served in the U. S. Air Force and worked for PRATT & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, Conn., for many years.

He enjoyed riding his Harley with the friends of the “US” club group. He was also a member of the APA for many years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Bey, Kim, Bonnie and the entire staff at Ellington Family Practice for the taking such good care of our dad.

Don is survived by his son Dale Wetzler and his wife Sandra; daughter Carole Beebe; grandchildren Geoffrey Wetzler and his wife Amy Wetzler, Kristy Beebe and her partner David Dreisch and Stacey Beebe; great-grandchildren Carolyn Beebe, Lucas Dreisch, Guliana Wetzler and Ryan Wetzler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his loving wife Priscilla, he was predeceased by his son-in- law Robert Beebe.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 12 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, Rockville, Conn.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 13 at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

