‘Dogs and Pirates win; Hawks end long losing skid

Valmeyer’s Henry Weber has his eyes on a basket earlier this season. (Corey Saathoff photo)

In a busy weekend of high school hoops, Waterloo and Valmeyer posted home victories and Gibault finally ended its long losing streak.

Waterloo (10-14) defeated Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash on Friday, 67-49. Dustin Crawford led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Ty Lenhardt poured in 15 points and Austin Balabas added 14 points for Waterloo, which travels to Granite City in Tuesday.

Valmeyer (11-10) had no trouble taking down Lebanon on Friday, winning 76-33. The Pirates led 54-20 at halftime and shot 61 percent from the floor for the game. Conor Greer scored 13 points and Henry Weber added 12 points for the Pirates, who host New Athens on Tuesday.

Gibault (4-17) dedicated its home court as Dennis Rueter Court in honor of its longtime head coach prior to Friday’s home contest against Chester. There wasn’t much to celebrate after that, however, as the Hawks fell 54-32. Kameron Hanvey led Gibault with 11 points and six rebounds.

On Saturday, Gibault won at Red Bud, 44-41, finally putting an end to the team’s 16-game losing streak. Gavin Kohnz scored 16 points for the Hawks, who play at Triad on Tuesday.

Columbia (12-10) dropped a 47-35 contest at Okawville on Friday despite holding a 24-20 lead at halftime. Jackson Holmes led the Eagles with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Columbia hosts Civic Memorial on Tuesday.

Dupo (6-15) concluded Herculaneum tournament play with a 46-36 loss to Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday. The Tigers host KIPP-St. Louis on Monday.

