Bulldogs battle back to edge Hawks

Waterloo’s Ellie Schwehr attempts to put up a shot while defended by Gibault’s Alyssa Grither on Thursday night. For more photos from the game, click here.

In a cross-town rivalry girls basketball showdown, Waterloo came back from an early deficit to down Gibault at home Thursday night, 46-43.

The Bulldogs (11-11) trailed 9-0 to start the contest but battled back to close the first quarter down 11-8. Gibault (14-12) put together a strong second quarter and led 22-13 at halftime, however.

Waterloo clicked offensively in the third quarter, going on a 20-7 run to take charge of the game. The teams battled evenly in the final frame and the Bulldogs held on for the victory.

Ashlyn Wightman scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five blocked shots to lead the Hawks. Maddie Davis added 13 points.

Waterloo was led by Aubrey Hubbard’s 13 points, followed by Sam Lindhorst with 12 points. Nora Gum added 10 points and nine rebounds and Ella Bockhorn was also a force on the glass with 14 rebounds to go along with six points.

Waterloo outrebounded Gibault 32-25 on the night.

The Bulldogs play at Civic Memorial on Monday. Gibault, which lost 37-28 at Rosati-Kain on Wednesday, plays at Brussels on Friday.

In other girls hoops action, Dupo (13-9) downed Valmeyer (2-19) on Thursday, 52-36. The Tigers have won eight of their past 10 games.

Alexis Curtis led the Tigers with 15 points and six steals. Annalese Gill added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dupo was again playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Octavia Heidelberg.

Sierra Hohnbaum led the Pirates with 14 points. Valmeyer hosts Steeleville on Monday.

Also on Thursday, Columbia (10-14) lost 45-23 to Oakville. The Eagles were outscored 26-6 in the second half.

Columbia shot just 23.7 percent from the floor on the night and committed 37 turnovers.

The Eagles host Freeburg on Monday.