Columbia, Waterloo cheerleaders qualify for state

The Columbia High School cheerleaders pose with their sectional championship plaque Saturday in Carterville.

The high school varsity competitive cheearleading squads from Columbia and Waterloo both qualified for the IHSA state finals by virtue of solid performances Saturday at the Carterville Sectional.

The Columbia cheerleaders won the sectional with a score of 90.39 in the medium varsity division. Waterloo placed fifth in the same division with a score of 85.04.

The state finals take place Feb. 7-8 in Bloomington.

Columbia qualified for state last year but did not advance out of the preliminary round. The Eagles placed fifth at state in 2018.

Waterloo placed 11th at state in 2018.