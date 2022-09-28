Diocese gives Gibault update

Following the sudden departure of its principal at the start of the new school year, the Diocese of Belleville commented on the current situation at Gibault Catholic High School.

Diocese of Belleville Superintendent of Schools Jonathan Birdsong said Gibault Vice Principal/Athletic Director Jim Montgomery is still acting as building administrator at the school while discussions for both short and long-term solutions to fill the principal position are ongoing.

Montgomery has overseen the school’s administration since former principal Stephen Kidd’s resignation.

The reason for Kidd’s departure remains unknown. Previous correspondence from the diocese sought to alleviate the concerns of those in the Gibault community while also stating that the privacy of individuals involved was a key concern.

Kidd’s departure followed that of Gibault PE/health instructor Jim Thompson, whose classes and roles at the school have since been overseen by other faculty and staff, according to the diocese.

Birdsong further commented that the Gibault staff has continued focusing on students and providing the quality education experience Gibault has come to be known for.