Big Rod’s Roadhouse coming soon

The owner of the former Washy’s Saloon at 1324 Jamie Lane in Waterloo, which closed in May, has plans to reopen there soon with some changes.

Rod Washausen said his new establishment, Big Rod’s Roadhouse, is estimated to open later this year or early in 2023 following a “nearly full remodel” of the former saloon.

According to his Facebook post, Big Rod’s will feature a “Fast Eddie’s type menu” with ordering at the counter and will be ages 21 and up only.

There will be new patios with motorcycle parking in the front, a new bar, pool tables, darts, live music, outdoor horseshoe pits, cornhole, video poker machines, bike/Jeep runs, and car shows, he said.

“No volleyball. We are taking the courts out,” Washausen added.

For updates on Big Rod’s Roadhouse, visit bigrodsroadhouse.com.