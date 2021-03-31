Crash involving Dupo police chief under investigation

A rollover crash that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. March 20 on Old Route 3 just south of Davis Street Ferry Road north of Columbia city limits involving off-duty Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith remains under investigation.

Smith did not respond to an inquiry on the incident.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said the crash is under further review “to make sure everything was handled correctly.”

Columbia police assisted in responding to the crash, but had no information to provide since the Dupo Police Department handled the official accident report.