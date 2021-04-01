Thursday morning crash near Millstadt

Pictured is the crash scene Thursday morning off Route 158.

Emergency personnel responded about 8:25 a.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and injury on Route 158 at Douglas Road between Columbia and Millstadt.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, came to rest in a field off Route 158 as a result of the collision. At least one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Responding agencies included Millstadt fire and EMS, the Columbia Fire Department and Illinois State Police.

