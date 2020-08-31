Crash at I-255 split in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10:20 a.m. Monday to a vehicle crash with injuries on northbound Route 3 at the I-255 northbound split in Columbia.

A white Chevrolet Silverado collided with a small excavator working near the highway.

At least one person was reporting an injury, per emergency radio dispatch transmissions.

Traffic was briefly diverted onto Old State Route 3. The lanes from Route 3 to I-255 were reopened shortly after 10:45 a.m.

Responding agencies include Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel, Dupo police and Illinois State Police.