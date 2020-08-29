Woman in custody following I-255 pursuit

The Dupo Police Department conducted a successful pursuit of a vehicle that evaded a traffic stop attempt on I-255 in St. Clair County about 9:30 p.m. and led police into Missouri before pulling over.

According to emergency radio dispatch, a Dupo police vehicle initiated a stop attempt on an older model white Ford Windstar minivan with no license plates on southbound I-255. The minivan continued south at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour and took I-255 westbound across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri. The East Carondelet and Columbia police departments and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to the pursuit and stationed in the area in case they were needed for assistance.

The pursuing Dupo officer reported the minivan continued west on I-255 to westbound I-270 before taking the Tesson Ferry Road exit and circling back onto I-270 southbound, nearly ramming the Dupo police vehicle in the process. The minivan then took I-55 southbound toward Jefferson County, Mo.

From there, the minivan took the Butler Hill Road exit on I-55, around which time the pursuing officer reported the minivan had a tire blowout. The minivan stopped just west of the Butler Hill Road exit, after which the driver, identified only as a white female, was taken into police custody.

