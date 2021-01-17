Vaccination clinic Monday; more COVID deaths in Monroe County

Monroe County will be hosting its first vaccination clinic for individuals in the 1b group Monday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Only those age 85 and older and medical personnel with direct patient contact will be eligible for Monday’s clinic, and those individuals should register beforehand on EMTrack. To register, click here.

Registration does not give individuals a time slot. It only guarantees them a dose of the vaccine.

“If you can’t register on EMTrack, it means there’s 500 already signed up and we don’t have enough vaccine,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said.

Wagner said the county has 500 doses this week for members of the public, which should be enough to give the first shot to everyone age 85 and over in the county.

“For future clinics, it’s not going to be as important (to pre-register) because we’re going to have a higher volume of doses. But for now, when the Code Red goes out, they need to register on EMTrack so they are guaranteed a dose,” Wagner said.

Those who are unable to register online should still come to the fairgrounds, as there will be staff on hand to help fill out paperwork.

Healthcare workers receiving their second vaccine dose should wait, as the county expects to receive a special shipment for them later in the week. Long-term care facility residents and staff are already receiving the vaccine through their facility.

Depending on interest in this part of the 1b group, Wagner said the county may send another Code Red alert Monday telling people age 75 and older to try and register. If those people can register, then they can get the shot Monday. To sign up for Code Red emergency notifications, click here.

“It’s a last-minute thing. We don’t know how it’s going to go,” Wagner said of the demand for this supply of vaccines.

Each person who gets the shot will get a vaccine record card showing the date they got the first dose and which vaccine they received.

After around four weeks, another Code Red alert will go out to remind people to get their second dose. They must show their card or a picture of it when getting the second shot so the health care workers know which vaccine they got and when they received it.

Several local residents who recently died from COVID-19 would have already or soon qualified for the vaccine.

Eight more Monroe County residents have died of the novel coronavirus in recent days, bringing the county’s death toll to 69.

On Saturday, Wagner announced a male in his 70s not associated with a long-term care facility had died from the virus.

On Friday, he reported a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care facility and a woman in her 90s at Garden Place in Waterloo had died.

On Thursday, a 78-year-old man who was a resident of Garden Place in Waterloo was reported as the county’s 66th COVID-related death.

Three of the deaths were women in their 90s. Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner announced one of the deaths Wednesday and the other two Tuesday. The previous death was the death of a man in his 90s that Wagner reported Saturday. All four resided at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.

Wagner was not too concerned about another outbreak at that facility like the one in October, though he said any cases at long-term care facilities are serious.

“The two most recent deaths were fairly short-term cases, meaning they were diagnosed within a week of death,” he said Tuesday. “When you have COVID in these long-term care facilities, the outcome, percentage-wise, is a very high death rate.”

These latest deaths came as Monroe County continued its efforts to vaccinate its population.

The most recent shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to health care workers Monday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Wagner said all 100 shots were administered in around an hour.

“We feel we’ve gotten a good portion of our health care workers done,” he noted.

The state overall has as well, as Gov. JB Pritkzer announced this week that the 1b group can begin getting vaccinated starting Friday.

The 1b group includes people age 65 and older and frontline essential workers like first responders, food and agriculture workers, grocery store employees and those working in education.

Wagner said Monroe County should begin receiving larger shipments of the vaccine in the next few weeks to accommodate that group.

Another significant vaccine change came from the federal level, as the Donald Trump Administration announced it would start sending all doses of the vaccine out instead of keeping roughly half in reserve to ensure individuals get their second shot.

That controversial move, which could speed vaccination progress but risks delays in people getting fully vaccinated, had been backed in recent days by leaders like Pritzker and President-elect Joe Biden.

“Vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve,” Pritzker said. “These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19.”

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has received 1,049,675 doses of the vaccine and administered 487,040 of those.

Just 104,928 people are fully vaccinated in the state so far, meaning just .82 percent of the state has gotten both shots.

In Monroe County, 988 shots have been administered, but only 135 people have been completely inoculated. That means .39 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.

Wagner supported the distribution change.

“I think it’s fine because I think the manufacturing is going to catch up,” he said. “I know that their idea was to hold back the doses, but, logistically, that’s just not going to work.”

Moving forward, Wagner said the priority will be getting people their second dose.

“It would be nice if we could get our first dose into everybody and then move into the second dose, but the trial was 28 days (between shots),” Wagner explained. “They know it doesn’t make too much of a difference a couple days left or right of that, or even a week, but they don’t know what happens after three weeks or four weeks. So, you’ve got to get the second dose in people that need it.”

As vaccination continues, Monroe County recorded 285 new COVID cases since Jan. 6, putting the county’s overall total at 3,578.

There were nine cases Sunday, 35 cases Saturday, 22 cases Friday, 23 cases Thursday and 27 new cases Wednesday.

The county recorded just 33 cases from Jan. 10-12, but Wagner did not anticipate that being the start of a trend.

“I have no idea what’s going on. I’m waiting on a day to be 80-plus because, from what I’m hearing and seeing in the community, we haven’t had a drastic reduction,” he said.

The low daily case numbers may be from delays at state labs or facilities in Missouri, which Wagner said are becoming increasingly problematic in terms of reporting data to Illinois.

There are 287 active cases in Monroe County at last count, including 29 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations were as high as a record 39 last week.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,813 cases (18,161 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,371 cases (8,617 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 142 cases (748 tests), according to the IDPH.

The IDPH on Jan. 15 listed Monroe County with a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) for the week of Jan. 3.

In St. Clair County, there have been 24,314 total positive tests and 376 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 235,156 tests have been performed there. There have been 29 deaths there since Jan. 6.

Randolph County has had 3,730 confirmed cases, 171 of which are active. Sixty-six people have died from the virus. There have been six deaths there since Jan. 6.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 9.2 percent on Jan. 14. The region has 14 percent of its medical or surgical beds and just 18 percent of its ICU beds available.

Pritzker announced Friday that regions 1, 2 and 5 under the state’s mitigation plan will move to a less restrictive tier of mitigations, while the rest of the regions remain in the most restrictive tier.

Region 4, which includes Monroe County, does not have enough hospital capacity to move to the next tier.

Illinois overall is up to 1,068,629 cases of coronavirus and 18,208 deaths.

There are 3,446 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 712 people in ICU beds and 386 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 437,549 confirmed cases and 6,254 deaths. That includes 67,095 cases in St. Louis County and 17,404 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 23.8 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 396,591 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 94.7 million cases of coronavirus and over 2 million COVID-19-related deaths.