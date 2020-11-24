COVID running rampant

The coronavirus continued to rage throughout Monroe County and many parts of the country.

There have been 1,879 total coronavirus cases in Monroe County since the pandemic began, with 445 of them currently active, though Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said that number should drop soon.

There have been 252 new cases since Nov. 17.

“We are seeing widespread community spread in Monroe County, much like what is going on in the rest of the state and Midwest,” Wagner said.

The county recorded its second-highest ever daily number of cases Monday as Wagner announced 73 new cases.

He said that is likely a result of positive test results coming in bulk, most likely from the state lab, but he was not sure.

“There’s something where they’re batching them through at certain times,” Wagner said of the results. “A lot of this, from what we can tell, does not even include all of our tests from our testing site last week. We’re still waiting on some of those.”

Wagner reported there were 612 people tested over the two days the Illinois Department of Public Health had a mobile testing site at the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo.

“That’s the most we’ve had as far as public testing,” Wagner noted.

He said another mobile testing site will be here Dec. 3-4.

The IDPH also announced a new death in Monroe County on Friday, bringing the death toll here to 43. The deceased is a woman in her 80s.

Wagner said he has not been notified of that death yet, though he is confident it will happen soon.

“It doesn’t appear to be a general public death or anything like that,” he said. “It’s got to be something tied with a nursing home and the location of death.”

There are 18 local residents hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest total of the pandemic to date.

The largely unchecked spread of the virus has played a key role in Wagner now advising school districts to return to remote learning.

The Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer school districts and Gibault Catholic High School are all heeding that recommendation in one form or another.

For more on that, read the stories click here.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 960 cases (10,867 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 731 cases (4,306 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 76 cases (466 tests), according to the IDPH.

All but Union County made the IDPH’s list for being at the warning level for the spread of the virus last week.

For the week of Nov. 9, Monroe County had 856 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a positivity rate of 18.3 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed enough 1,457 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate target). It met all other criteria.

In St. Clair County, there have been 13,340 total positive tests and 245 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 146,963 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 2,083 confirmed cases, 260 of which are active. Twenty-seven people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 21,406 tests have been performed there.

The metro east region, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain at nearly double the maximum advisable level in recent weeks.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 14.3 percent on Nov. 20. It has been over the threshold for new mitigations of 8 percent for more than a month.

The region has only 16 percent of its medical or surgical beds available and just 20 percent of its ICU beds.

Illinois overall is up to 664,620 cases of coronavirus and 11,552 deaths after reporting its highest single-day cases and deaths ever or in months, respectively.

There are 6,171 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 1,206 people in ICU beds and 635 on ventilators.

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 274,897 confirmed cases and 3,561 deaths. That includes 42,202 cases in St. Louis County and 11,330 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 12.4 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 257,117 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 59 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.3 million COVID-19-related deaths.