The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man found deceased at a home in the 500 block of North Moore Street on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the residence about 9 a.m. There were no obvious signs of foul play observed at the scene, police said, but it is standard protocol to conduct a death investigation when the deceased is of a younger age.

No other details were being released at this time.