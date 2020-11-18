Columbia schools to go remote after Thanksgiving

The Columbia School Board voted to have all its students learn remotely for at least the week of Nov. 30 at its meeting Wednesday night.

Only board member Lisa Schumacher voted against the change.

The board made this decision, which was a compromise with Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner’s recommendation the district use remote learning the rest of the year, as spread of the novel coronavirus has forced increasing and nearly untenable numbers of teachers and students to quarantine.

“We’re making it work, but the education is suffering,” Superintendent Chris Grode said of how the district is handling staffing issues caused by mandatory quarantines when employees test positive for COVID-19 or are in close contact with someone who does.

Grode said the district is having its administrators in classrooms or in kitchens to make ends meet and is having many of its Response to Intervention teachers teach general classes.

That has led to a negative impact on the district’s education, Grode explained.

He said that when the district switches to remote learning, special education students and those at-risk of falling behind will still be able to come to school in-person.

Those students are not getting that attention now since the RTI teachers are working in traditional classrooms.

“The kids who are doing alright now will do alright remotely,” Grode said. “It’s not so much we’re going remote because we’re scared it’s being transmitted here. It’s more like we’re trying to give our teachers a chance to do the jobs that they were hired to do.”

Grode also said it would be better to give parents advance notice rather than having to notify them like if it was a snow day that school would not take place the next day because the district does not have enough staff to operate.

Wagner reiterated that there has been very little definitive transmission of the coronavirus in Monroe County schools, but he cannot say for certain that the teachers and children who have gotten it did not get it from school.

It seems more likely, however, that these people are contracting it at social gatherings, sporting events or in the community when they do not follow the same precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing that they do in schools.

Grode and Assistant Superintendent Courtney Castelli called for the community to come together to stop that behavior for the sake of education.

“What needs to happen is people need to get their act together so we can have everybody back in,” Castelli said. “Because they’re behavior is impacting not only their child’s education, but everyone else’s.”

Sometime before the projected return to the current hybrid model on Dec. 7, Grode will speak with Wagner and determine whether to continue remote learning or bring students back into school using the current approach.

Get a copy of next week’s Republic-Times for more on this decision.