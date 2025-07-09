Local ZIP codes on lead testing list

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced an expansion of its list of ZIP codes where lead exposure testing is required for children who live within those areas.

Communities in Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties are part of 180 new ZIP codes representing parts of 47 Illinois counties added to the list this year, bringing the total of high-risk ZIP codes to more than 1,350.

By this time next year, all remaining ZIP codes in the state will be included, implementing universal childhood lead testing statewide.

“There is no safe level of lead in the blood,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “Early detection and intervention are critical tools to help protect Illinois’s kids from the serious health and developmental challenges caused from lead exposure.”

Lead exposure can lead to damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and developmental, behavioral and learning difficulties, and more.

Under Illinois law, any child residing in a high-risk ZIP code is to be tested automatically at 12 and 24 months. All children ages 6 and under are required to be assessed for lead exposure through the use of a questionnaire administered by a health care provider. Children who fall into other risk categories are also tested.

High-risk ZIP codes are determined through an algorithm that considers several different risk factors. The department has been expanding that list of ZIP codes gradually. The new expanded list took effect July 1.

Under current Illinois law, blood tests that come back with lead levels in excess of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter require a public health intervention. This includes a home inspection to determine the source of the lead contamination. If lead is found, the inspector works with the homeowner to remove the sources of lead.

In addition, a public health nurse will visit and educate the family on ways to protect children from the harmful effects of lead.