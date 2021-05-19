COVID receding locally

By virtually every metric, the coronavirus pandemic is at its least severe in Monroe County in roughly a year or more.

The county recorded just three more COVID-19 cases this week, putting its total at 4,390 since the pandemic began.

Only seven cases are active – the lowest total since last summer – and just one resident is hospitalized with the virus.

In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was .5 percent on May 15.

“It’s not nothing yet,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said of the virus, noting the county probably has a few unknown positive cases from people who tested for the virus in Missouri. “But it’s definitely way, way, way down. That’s a good thing.”

One reason Monroe County is faring so well is that it remains one of the top counties in the state in terms of percent fully vaccinated.

The IDPH reports Monroe County has administered 28,181 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 13,866 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 40.38 percent of the county has received both shots.

Wagner argues that, with Illinois entering the Bridge Phase of its reopening plan Friday, that means the county is basically back to business as usual since vaccinated people do not count toward capacity limits.

“Since 40 percent of the people in Monroe County are vaccinated, if you have 100 people in a place and their capacity is 100, you figure 40 of those people, at least, are going to be vaccinated,” he said. “So then you’re counting only 60, which is that 60 percent capacity. The only issue then is social distancing.”

“We can pretty much be wide open with most things,” Wagner advised.

For those who are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people continue wearing a mask because they can still catch the virus and pass it along to others, and are more likely to have a severe case.

The county’s vaccination numbers will rise slightly after it held two first-dose clinics Monday, one for adults 18 and older and one for residents 12-19 only.

That latter clinic came after the CDC recommended use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12-15.

Wagner did not anticipate the demand in that age group being that high, and that appears true after the clinic.

“It was kind of what we expected,” he said of turnout. “It wasn’t a complete bust, but it definitely was not a ton of them coming out.”

Illinois overall has administered 10,433,777 doses of the vaccine and received over 12.8 million doses. A total of 4,822,723 residents have gotten both shots, which means 37.85 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,229 COVID-19 cases (28,058 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,672 cases (12,412 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 168 cases (1,122 tests), according to the IDPH.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 2.5 percent on May 15. The region has 34 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In St. Clair County, there have been 30,879 total positive tests and 477 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 355,485 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 4,163 confirmed cases, 10 of which are active. Eighty-five people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,368,709 cases of coronavirus and 22,466 deaths. There are 1,512 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 407 people in ICU beds.

Missouri has recorded 507,939 confirmed cases and 8,990 deaths. That includes 81,337 cases in St. Louis County and 21,402 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 32.9 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 585,957 people have died.

Worldwide, there have been over 163.6 million cases of coronavirus and over 3.3 million COVID-19-related deaths.