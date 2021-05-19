Monroe County net worth increases

The Monroe County Board on Monday heard results from the annual audit of the county’s finances.

Fick, Eggemeyer & Williamson partners Shawn Williamson and Keith Slusser delivered their firm’s audit for fiscal year 2020 to the commissioners.

The detailed report included recommendations for two relatively minor adjustments to practices for the coming year: for management to ensure all federal expenditures are reported to one party and that person will prepare a list of total federal revenues and expenditures within 90 days of the end of the fiscal year.

Notable figures in the audit included an increase in Monroe County’s net worth of nearly $1.5 million in 2020, receipt of COVID federal funds of $767,848 by the county and $732,115 by the Oak Hill senior living community, and paying down the debt for Oak Hill bonds by $1,755,000.

This leaves a balance of $3 million for Oak Hill, which is planned to be paid off within three years.

Based on county funds dedicated to future pension costs and the value of investments they are in, Monroe County is 100 percent fully funded for these obligations, it was pointed out.

The 65-page report is available for viewing online at monroecountyil.gov.

Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon requested and received $20,000 from Federal CARES funds to help defray court costs that were previously covered by fees but are being cut by recent state law changes. Fallon noted that last-minute changes in the state’s legal system reduce many sources of funding for court operation costs, which threatens to redirect them to taxpayers versus the people involved with the court system for civil or criminal matters.

Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz provided two months of reports on activities. He noted that census recovery is moving ahead, with several resident numbers for April exceeding those a year ago. Koontz noted budget plans have been based on very conservative figures, and as the census rebounds, so will revenues.

He said it has been over 100 days since an Oak Hill resident has tested positive for COVID, and more than 40 days for a staff member.

He said all but one resident has been vaccinated or indicated they want to be. Koontz was complementary of the Monroe County Health Department for getting the required vaccines when they were needed.

He added that three-quarters of Oak Hill staff is fully vaccinated.

Family members can schedule masked visits at Oak Hill that no longer require social distancing, and vaccinated residents can now eat in the dining room without masks or being required to social distance, Koontz said.

Vaccinated residents can also leave Oak Hill for scheduled visits.

Americom’s Darrin Denney discussed installing cybersecurity software known as CrowdStrike. He said it is an artificial intelligence program that seeks indications that a system is being looked into before it is penetrated and potentially victimized.

The software is free to install initially.

Denney also recommended sessions to better educate county employees to dangers, many of which arrive via email. The commissioners concurred with his recommendation, as well as the need to continue to advance employ education about threats to the county’s computer system.

Edie Koch, executive Director of the Monroe County Economic Development Corporation, closed out the Community Development Block Grant Downstate Small Business Stabilization grant that was delivered to Back Street Wine & Dine in Hecker to help that business survive the pandemic.

The $24,800 federal grant helped the business continue to provide employment and continue to operate.

Retired Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Maj. James Lansing of Columbia was appointed to the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, replacing Frank Kohler.

Henry Marquardt was recognized by the board for his 42 years of service as Road District 9 Commissioner. He received a framed certificate of appreciation signed by the commissioners.



Retiring Road District 9 Commissioner Hank Marquardt (holding plaque) was recognized at Monday’s county board meeting for his 42 years of service. He is pictured with, from left, county commissioners George Green, Vicki Koerber and Dennis Knobloch.

Marquardt noted two standout events during his four-plus decades overseeing road maintenance in the river bottoms area – the Blizzard of 1982 and Flood of 1993.

Commissioners and Clerks of all 10 Monroe County road districts were also sworn in Monday by Judge Chris Hitzemann. All are slated to serve terms until April 1, 2025.

Pictured are commissioners and clerks from all 10 Monroe County road districts who were sworn in Monday morning at the courthouse. They are (not listed in order) Road District 1 Commissioner Walter “Wally” Gregson and Clerk Edward Stellhorn Jr.; Road District 2 Commissioner George L. Gregson and Clerk Kevin Poetker; Road District 3 Commissioner Patrick Doyle and Clerk Kerry Kelley; Road District 4 Commissioner Scott Mudd and Clerk Brian Leonard; Road District 5 Commissioner Edward Breeding Sr. and Clerk Charlotte Barker; Road District 6 Commissioner Richard Heine and Clerk James Breidecker; Road District 7 Commissioner Dan Voelker and Clerk Heidi Ruwald; Road District 8 Commissioner Leroy G. Brandt and Clerk Robert Schmidt; Road District 9 Commissioner Jason Niebrugge and Clerk Kurt Killy; Road District 10 Commissioner Randy Scheibe and Clerk Aaron Scheibe.

The next Monroe County Board meeting is 8:15 a.m. Monday, June 7 at the courthouse.