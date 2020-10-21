COVID impacting all ages

The death of another Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center resident and Waterloo High School reporting its first coronavirus cases were the main developments on the local pandemic front in the last week.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner announced the latest Oak Hill death on Saturday.

The resident, a man in his 80s, had been hospitalized with the virus for some time.

Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz told the Monroe County Board on Monday that the facility has had 61 residents and 45 staff members contract the virus.

Koontz said 14 of the residents’ cases are active, while 12 staff members are currently in quarantine. Thirty-five residents have recovered from the disease.

Wagner said the number of residents with COVID-19 lines up with his count but staff totals do not because the majority of Oak Hill staff live outside Monroe County.

The latest death brings the total at Oak Hill to 12 and the county’s total to 28, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Monroe County has had 876 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic begin, with 110 of them being active at last count. There have been 57 new cases since Oct. 13.

Some of those cases include students and teachers at WHS, according to Wagner.

Five students have the virus, resulting in about 50 individuals quarantined due to being in close contacts with those people.

Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron confirmed the cases and noted the school is working with the health department to assist in contact tracing.

“We have not identified spread of the virus in our schools, which is why we are still open and operating,” Charron emphasized. “We currently feel confident that we have isolated all potential spread with the quarantines that are in place.”

Wagner seconded that there does not appear to be one source or spread within WHS right now.

In addition, Charron said he is unaware of any of the close contacts getting sick so far, and since there does not appear to be community spread the school is not in danger of closing.

The more pressing concern would be if more teachers get sick before others come off quarantine because the district is already out of substitutes.

Finally, Charron said there has not been a coronavirus outbreak at Zahnow Elementary School despite rumors to the contrary.

Wagner also said he was unaware of a problem there.

The county overall has seen around 10 cases a day in the last week, but it had 17 new cases reported Tuesday.

Wagner said that was largely because the health department received notice of eight new positive cases from the IDPH mobile testing site in Waterloo over the weekend.

The county is still waiting for full results from that event and the one the previous weekend.

Wagner also noted that the average age of cases in Monroe County is trending up from people in their 20s-30s to individuals in their 50s-60s.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 453 cases (7,103 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 330 cases (2,435 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 37 cases (304 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County learned Friday it made the IDPH list of counties at the warning level for the virus yet again.

For the week of Oct. 4, Monroe County had 160 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a positivity rate of 8.2 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed 631 tests (the goal is to perform enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county met all other criteria.

The metro east region, state, Midwest and country are also seeing a resurgence of cases.

In St. Clair County, there have been 8,541 total positive tests and 217 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 106,502 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,187 confirmed cases, 111 of which are active. Fifteen people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 15,127 people have been tested there.

In the region, the positivity rate has been climbing in recent days. If it is above eight percent for three consecutive days, the state may again impose mitigation measures.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 7.4 percent on Oct. 17.

Illinois overall is up to 350,875 cases of coronavirus and 9,277 deaths, according to the IDPH. There are 2,261 people in Illinois reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 were in the ICU and 195 patients were on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 159,625 confirmed cases and 2,615 deaths. That includes 26,555 cases in St. Louis County and 7,771 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 8.2 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 220,523 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 40.5 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.1 million COVID-19-related deaths.