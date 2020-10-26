Strong early voting in Monroe County

Monroe County is experiencing heavy early voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said a total of 3,138 residents have voted early in-person, including 148 this past Saturday in the clerk’s office at the courthouse. McLean added that 3,642 mail-in ballots have been received as of Monday out of 4,973 total requested.

That means slightly more than 25 percent of the 26,885 registered voters in Monroe County have already cast their ballots.

Monroe County voters can visit mococlerk.com to check on the status of their voter registration and track mail-in ballots. For more information, call 618-939-8681, ext 305.

In addition to regular weekday hours, the county clerk’s office at the courthouse will host early voting this Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Voters will also be able to drop off their completed mail-in ballots in the courthouse circle drive during that time,” McLean added.

A public test of the voting machines took place Thursday at the clerk’s office, McLean said, with no problems reported. Local officials representing both political parties were on hand for the test.

“There were no errors,” he said.

Candidates for contested offices serving residents in Monroe County include U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Springfield) running against Mark Curran (R-Waukegan), U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) running against Ray Lenzi (D-Carbondale), State Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) running against David Friess (R-Red Bud), Democrat Duane Langhorst running against Republican George Green for Monroe County Board, and Democrat Celeste Korando running against Republican Lucas Liefer for Monroe County State’s Attorney.

There is also a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would change Illinois’ income tax structure from flat to graduated.

To watch a candidates forum video, click here.