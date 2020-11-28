COVID spreading far and wide

The coronavirus continues to rage throughout Monroe County and many parts of the country.

There have been 2,071 total coronavirus cases in Monroe County since the pandemic began, with more than 300 of them currently active.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported 30 new cases both Friday and Saturday, 42 cases Thursday, 34 cases Wednesday and 56 cases Tuesday.

“It should be noted that the labs were closed on Thursday and some remain closed this weekend, so numbers will not be a true indication of spread until things return to normal on Monday,” Wagner stressed on Friday.

There have been 434 new cases in Monroe County since Nov. 17.

“We are seeing widespread community spread in Monroe County, much like what is going on in the rest of the state and Midwest,” Wagner said.

The county recorded its second-highest ever daily number of cases Monday as Wagner announced 73 new cases.

He said that is likely a result of positive test results coming in bulk, most likely from the state lab, but he was not sure.

“There’s something where they’re batching them through at certain times,” Wagner said of the results. “A lot of this, from what we can tell, does not even include all of our tests from our testing site last week. We’re still waiting on some of those.”

Wagner reported there were 612 people tested over the two days the Illinois Department of Public Health had a mobile testing site at the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo.

“That’s the most we’ve had as far as public testing,” Wagner noted.

He said another mobile testing site will be here Dec. 3-4.

The IDPH also announced a new death in Monroe County on Friday, bringing the death toll here to 43. The deceased is a woman in her 80s.

Wagner said he has not been notified of that death yet, though he is confident it will happen soon.

“It doesn’t appear to be a general public death or anything like that,” he said. “It’s got to be something tied with a nursing home and the location of death.”

Wagner announced a new death, the 43rd by his count, on Thursday. He said it was not connected to a long-term care facility. The deceased died the day before Thanksgiving, so he or she was not the person the IDPH had been counting who Wagner was unaware of.

There are nine local residents hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

The largely unchecked spread of the virus has played a key role in Wagner now advising school districts to return to remote learning.

The Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer school districts and Gibault Catholic High School are all heeding that recommendation in one form or another.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,047 cases (11,568 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 827 cases (4,726 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 77 cases (490 tests), according to the IDPH.

As of Nov. 22, Monroe County had the highest COVID case fatality rate of the entire St. Louis metropolitan area at 2.4 percent.

All but five county’s made the IDPH’s list for being at the warning level for the spread of the virus this week.

For the week of Nov. 15, Monroe County had 693 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a positivity rate of 14.8 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed enough 1,475 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate target). It met all other criteria.

In St. Clair County, there have been 14,532 total positive tests and 248 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 155,332 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 2,200 confirmed cases, 213 of which are active. Twenty-seven people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 22,365 tests have been performed there.

The metro east region, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed, though it has been dropping over the last two weeks.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 14.2 percent on Nov. 28. It has been over the threshold for new mitigations of 8 percent for more than a month.

The region has only 13 percent of its medical or surgical beds available and just 18 percent of its ICU beds.

Illinois overall is up to 712,936 cases of coronavirus and 12,137 deaths after reporting its highest single-day cases and deaths ever or in months, respectively.

There are 5,829 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 1,215 people in ICU beds and 698 on ventilators.

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 292,740 confirmed cases and 3,817 deaths. That includes 45,488 cases in St. Louis County and 12,055 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 13.2 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 265,284 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 61.9 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.4 million COVID-19-related deaths.