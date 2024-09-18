County talks budget, tax bills

Money was on the mind of Monroe County officials this week as the end of the county’s fiscal year approaches, and department directors gave budget proposals to the commissioners.

During Monday’s county board meeting, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein presented an overview of finances after three quarters of the current fiscal year.

While most departments were right on track with their budgets, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and commissioners themselves are in line to end the year spending slightly more than their budgeted amounts.

Koenigstein said the three payroll cycles in October are why the MCSD expenditures will be higher than anticipated.

The commissioner’s budget was hurt by the unexpected departure of its former auditing firm. The cost of finding a replacement put expenditures in that area slightly over budget.

Koenigstein did point to the county’s 1 percent sales tax as the “single biggest” indicator of how Monroe County is doing as a whole.

That line is almost to its projected amount at the end of three quarters at 98.48 percent of expected revenue – though Koenigstein did warn that part of that increase is due to ongoing inflation.

Meanwhile, inmate housing at the Monroe County Jail is “up big time,” Koenigstein said, pointing out that housing will likely reach $600,000, with only $400,000 expected revenue budgeted at the beginning of the fiscal year.

One area underperforming is property rentals, so far only reaching 63.91 percent of projected revenue.

Koenigstein said part of the issue was that the building that formerly housed the Regional Office of Education on Mill Street across from the courthouse is still vacant.

Overall, Koenigstein said the county budget is keeping with expectations, although another late tax cycle will push some of the Fiscal Year 2024 property tax revenue into the FY25 budget.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean reported Monday he had sent tax information to the Illinois Department of Revenue on Aug. 28, but distribution issues in the United States Postal Service center in Springfield delayed receipt.

McLean told the Republic-Times on Tuesday he learned the tax information had been received this week.

While the final multiplier for Monroe County has not yet been issued, McLean said if it is released within the next two weeks, property tax bills for 2023 payable in 2024 will be sent in mid-October.

Both McLean and Koenigstein anticipate “Thanksgiving and Christmas” due dates, with the first payment due at the end of November and the second due the end of December.

The county’s fiscal year begins Dec. 1.

Koenigstein also congratulated Monroe County Supervisor of Assessments Carl Wuertz for receiving a $3,000 bonus from the State of Illinois for his uniform assessment of properties.

Another monetary matter for commissioners to consider is what to do with the remaining balance of funds the county received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Of the $6.7 million Monroe County and its municipalities received in ARPA funds, there is still between $400,000 and $500,000 which need to be earmarked by the end of the 2024 calendar year.

Human Support Services Executive Director Anne Riley and Development Director Courtney Hunter were on hand Monday seeking some of the remaining ARPA funds.

The funds would be used to pay for a renovation project currently in progress and to fund counseling services in county schools, Riley said.

Commissioner Vicki Koerber said decisions about the remaining ARPA funds will be made during the upcoming budget process.

In other business, former CLIFFtop Executive Director Carl Daubach was on hand to request implementation of conservation district zoning as part of the ongoing Monroe County comprehensive plan process.

While there is land in Monroe County which is part of a conservation easement in perpetuity, it is currently zoned as agricultural use.

McLean told the Republic-Times on Tuesday that there is a conservation zone in the current comprehensive plan, but it is not used.

He explained the definition of a conservation zone needs to be revised before it would be able to be used by the county.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board is Oct. 7 beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse.