Scout project goes historic

Beatrice Jones

Those driving along Park Street in Waterloo over the past few weeks might have noticed a small addition to the space right outside the Col. Morrison Home.

This box – modeled after the historic house it sits in front of – is the community’s second little free library, a place for folks to donate or borrow books as they please.

Beatrice Jones donated the little library as her Girl Scout Silver Award project, and, alongside her father Jason, she spoke about how it came together.

Beatrice said she’s been involved with Girl Scouts for about nine years, having started in Kindergarten. She spoke positively about her time in scouts, making friends and generally having fun and learning with her troop.

Her project to receive a Bronze Award some time ago involved making environmentally friendly soaps and donating them to the Monroe County House of Neighborly Service along with a recipe for more.

“I did my Bronze Award a couple years back, and that was really enjoyable because I got to be with my friends, and I got to help the community around me,” Beatrice said.

When it came time to organize another project for her Silver Award, Beatrice explained she knew she wanted to focus efforts toward assisting Morrison-Talbott Library.

“I’ve always loved reading, and I really wanted to help out the library,” Beatrice said. “I came up to them and asked if there were any projects they really wanted done for them. One of them was a little free library, and I’ve always wanted to build something and do something out of my comfort zone.”

Beatrice reached out to Phil Kelley, a family friend and local carpenter who also serves on the library’s board, for help in designing the little library.

Jason noted that Kelley made some of the larger cuts for the replica Morrison Home – also taking on the complicated structure of the roof – though Beatrice was the one to properly put the miniature library together.

When it comes to the look of the little library, Beatrice explained that the design was actually somewhat difficult to decide on, though she ultimately felt that a small version of the old library building would simply be appropriate.

She and Jason also noted it was a happy coincidence that the design is that of the Col. Morrison Home and was set up just a few weeks leading up to the celebration of William Morrison’s 200th birthday.

She also spoke about her passion for this particular project. Folks with Morrison-Talbott Library pointed her toward the idea as a useful addition to the community, and Beatrice was happy to take on the task given her history with little libraries.

“I’ve always found little libraries were cool,” Beatrice said. “I didn’t have a library card until a couple years ago, so I couldn’t just check out books on my own or do that type of stuff. So I thought, a little free library, anyone, regardless of having a library card or not, if you’re from Waterloo or not, you are able to get books for all ages.”

Jason offered words of praise for Beatrice, how she’s stuck with Girl Scouts for so long and her contribution to the community.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Jason said. “I love that she loves to read. The old library was a special place to me that my granny used to take me all the time to check out books, so I’m really proud of her and excited that that could kinda come full circle.”

Morrison-Talbott Library Director Jamie Wratchford also offered comment on Beatrice and the little library.

Wratchford said Beatrice met with her on multiple occasions to work out project details, further praising the design of the little free library for being “both thoughtful and functional” and for recognizing the building which was Waterloo’s public library for roughly 85 years.

“We are thrilled to now have not one but two amazing little free libraries at the library, and we encourage everyone to enjoy them,” Wratchford said. “What a wonderful way to repurpose used books, and to ensure that everyone can exercise their freedom to read.”

Beatrice also voiced her hopes for the little library and the enjoyment the community might get from it.

“I really hope that people continue years, maybe even decades after, to enjoy it and continue donating and taking books, sitting there and being able to read and make fond memories of my little free library,” Beatrice said.