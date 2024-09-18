Waterloo School Board talks budget

The Waterloo School Board’s regular meeting Monday night saw discussion on a somewhat troubled budget, a presentation from the Waterloo FFA chapter as well as a number of other presentations and smaller items.

Board member John Caupert and board president Lori Dillenberger were both absent from the meeting, with board vice president Neil Giffhorn running the meeting in Dillenberger’s stead.

Giffhorn opened the meeting addressing the recent tragedy in the Columbia School District which left multiple high school students injured – one critically – and another deceased following a car crash.

He spoke to the unity that has been shown between the two schools at recent athletic events, further urging mindfulness and kindness in the wake of this loss.

“Our greater community has witnessed a great deal of huge tragedy in the past few weeks, and it breaks all of our hearts,” Giffhorn said. “This has impacted many, many lives in many ways. It’s very powerful that our schools and students have set aside their sports rivalry at times like this to realize that there is a greater good and greater community that we’re all a part of.”

A public hearing on the district’s budget for the 2024-25 school year followed, with Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron leading the discussion.

Per a handout provided at the meeting, the district is projected to take in $28,755,216 in direct revenue this school year with $31,628,620 in direct expenditures for an overall deficit of $2,873,404, though, with the estimated fund balance at the start of the year, the district is expected to finish the school year with a fund balance of $8,641,123.

Charron noted that while the district is projected to end the year with a budget deficit, it is not required to conduct a three-year budget plan as the deficit is not greater than the estimated ending fund balance.

“We do not have to do the three-year budget,” Charron said. “This has been something I’ve been worried about for years. I don’t want to have to do a three-year budget, but it is looming upon us given the district’s finances. However, our property tax revenue does continue to increase every year. There is new construction all the time, and there are also increased assessments.”

During the hearing, Charron also bemoaned the lack of information on how much local property tax revenue the district can expect this year compared to how much has been levied given the still-pending announcement of tax bills due to late property assessments.

“We are in a situation in Monroe County where we still do not have any indication from local officials of what our local revenue is going to be,” Charron said. “That does make budget preparation somewhat problematic as property tax revenue represents over 75 percent of our district’s revenue.”

In an interview with the Republic-Times following the meeting, Charron further lamented the property tax situation, saying the system requiring the district to submit its budget by Sept. 30 was not made for the district to guess how much it will be getting in local revenue.

Charron added that, for the district’s property which lies in St. Clair County, it is able to receive this information by July.

On this same subject, the board elsewhere in the meeting approved an interfund loan in the amount of $3.5 million from the working cash fund to the education fund and $600,000 from the working cash fund to the debt service fund due to the delay in tax bill payments.

It was noted in the meeting that these funds would be moved around within the district to make ends meet through November, though preparations are being made for the district to subsequently receive a loan from a local bank.

After the meeting, Charron noted that interest payments on this bank loan would be a cost to taxpayers with no benefit for the school’s operations.

Also regarding the budget and its deficit, Charron said after the meeting that the district has had healthy balances for a number of years and is relying on those to help now given difficulties that have arisen with inflation, rising salary costs in particular.

The board heard from several speakers Monday night, including Waterloo FFA President Riley McDermott, Vice President Luke Gilbert and Sentinel Sydney Woodard.

The trio spoke about the chapter’s myriad of activities, with 234 agriculture students enrolled at the high school this year. The chapter was also honored as a 3-Star FFA Chapter last year – the highest ranking possible.

They pointed to further activities and accomplishments among Waterloo FFA alumni as well as student achievement through Supervised Agricultural Experiences, with 36,224 hours dedicated to SAE projects throughout 2023. Two students, including McDermott, also received state recognition for their projects.

Recognizing other work in the chapter, McDermott voiced at the beginning of the presentation that the chapter’s focus is placed on providing opportunities.

“Our chapter prides itself on our ability to present opportunities to students in the areas of premier leadership, personal growth and career success,” McDermott said. “Everything we do within our chapter is to provide opportunities for our students to become successful in the future.”

Waterloo Classroom Teachers Association President Renee Koeneman also addressed the board, speaking about school violence and the importance of supporting educators.

“Tonight, I urge our community to continue to show gratitude and support for our hard-working and caring teachers,” Koeneman said. “When one of us is attacked, it impacts us all. It’s not only a disservice to the individual targeted, but it’s the collective efforts of all who strive to make a difference in the lives of our students.”

Koeneman encouraged those in attendance to reach out to someone in their support network and offer them thanks.

During public participation, Gerri Mazdra addressed the board, noting she has both a former student and one currently attending Waterloo Junior High School.

She voiced her appreciation for the district’s teachers who address cultural and historic topics with care and tact and encourage students to build their critical thinking skills.

“By presenting such topics with care and intention, teachers help build a generation of thoughtful, informed individuals,” Mazdra said. “I just want to say thank you to all of the teachers who are here tonight and throughout our district. I truly appreciate and value all of your hard work.”

Regarding other discussion topics touched on by the board, Charron noted that progress with renovations at Zahnow Elementary are moving along, with the renovated parts of the building currently being open and used while additional spaces are still under construction.

As part of the consent agenda, a long-standing contract with Human Support Services was discussed, with the board approving up to $15,000 for cost of services with HSS providing a social worker for therapy.

It was noted that students can receive up to eight 90-minute sessions without getting parents directly involved, though it was also made clear that HSS counselors are mandated reporters like other district staff and faculty.

Regarding action items brought before the board, both the previously mentioned budget and temporary interfund loan were approved as was the annual financial report with the audit performed by Scheffel Boyle.

Charron said only one mistake was found in the audit this year, that being an overbudgeting for the district’s health/life safety fund.

The board also approved the first reading of Press Plus Issue 116 policies.

Additionally, the board approved the termination of a probationary cafeteria worker and probationary special education paraprofessional.

These terminations were discussed during executive session, though Charron said after the meeting that they were not due to any misconduct or other concerns.