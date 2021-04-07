County takes issue with virus deaths

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, but said it would be the last time he did so.

The deceased were a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility and a man in his 70s.

The woman tested positive for the virus in October, while the man tested positive in September and got injured in December and was hospitalized with that injury until he died last month.

Those deaths being counted seemed to be the last straw for Wagner, who has long been critical of how the state counts deaths from the virus because it appears it counts anyone who tested positive and later died as a COVID death.

“The accuracy of the state classifying individuals is not consistent with the level of truth that I as administrator am comfortable with,” Wagner said.

Last Wednesday, Wagner announced the death of a man in his 90s who was a long-term care resident. That individual tested positive for the virus in October and only died recently.

For the latest on deaths, Wagner said individuals can still use Illinois Department of Public Health data. The IDPH now has the death toll in Monroe County at 105.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has said that anyone who passes away after testing positive for the virus is included in that category.

“If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you also were found to have COVID, that would be counted as a COVID death. It means technically even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who’s listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of the death,” she said.

On Monday, Wagner said the county would have another vaccine clinic, the first with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo.

Wagner said Monroe County should have roughly 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 300 of the Moderna shot, both of which any county resident ages 18 and older can get.

“We may have a little more Moderna. We’re not exactly sure yet,” Wagner noted.

Following problems with EMTrack, there will be no registration for this clinic. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

Wagner predicted that the two-shot Moderna vaccine would run out quickly, but he was skeptical of demand for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“I’m really interested in seeing how that Johnson & Johnson goes,” he said “My opinion is no, we’re going to have that first hundred people who want Johnson & Johnson, and then it’s going to fall off a lot. But talking with other counties who have had Johnson & Johnson, that’s all some people want.”

“I’m a little concerned we’re not going to be able to get rid of 600 doses,” Wagner added.

In addition to the first-dose clinic Thursday, Moderna second-dose vaccines will be administered Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds to those who received their first dose on or prior to March 12.

The IDPH reports Monroe County has administered 18,224 doses of COVID vaccine. There are 7,097 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 20.67 percent of the county has received both shots.

Illinois overall has administered 6,552,982 doses of the vaccine and received over 8.4 million doses. A total of 2,424,674 residents have gotten both shots, which means 19.58 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

Monroe County has had a total of 4,268 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 68 of which are active. Three residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There have been 38 new cases since March 31.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,171 cases (25,593 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,634 cases (10,968 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 163 cases (984 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 6.2 percent on April 4.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 3.2 percent on April 4. The region has 33 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In St. Clair County, there have been 29,614 total positive tests and 472 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 318,960 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 4,081 confirmed cases, 27 of which are active. Eighty-five people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,265,457 cases of coronavirus and 21,423 deaths. There are 1,648 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 357 people in ICU beds.

Missouri has recorded 491,900 confirmed cases and 8,509 deaths. That includes 77,330 cases in St. Louis County and 20,002 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 30.8 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 556.016 people have died.

Worldwide, there have been over 132.5 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.8 million COVID-19-related deaths.