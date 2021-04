Traffic was backed up following a multi-vehicle crash with injury near the Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere dealership at 6469 State Route 3 south of Waterloo. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

One of the vehicles involved was an Illinois Department of Transportation truck. The other vehicle was a Chevrolet SUV.

The responding agencies include the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department.

Check for more information as it becomes available.