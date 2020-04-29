Coronavirus maintains its grip

Pictured, 7-year-old Kate Scalise of Waterloo wished to remind everyone through her homemade art to be kind and remember we are all in this together during this coronavirus pandemic. She especially wanted to send this message to all essential workers out there, including her father, who is a St. Louis City Police officer.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 68 positive cases and 10 deaths in Monroe County, with much of the attention placed on local senior facilities.

Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo reported its first case of the coronavirus last week, while Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia had more deaths.

According to information posted Thursday on its website, a member of Oak Hill’s housekeeping staff tested positive for the virus.

“The staff member who tested positive wore a mask at all times when in resident care areas and followed our recommended infection control practices,” Oak Hill Administrator Kim Keckritz said. “She will not be allowed to return to work for at least 14 days.”

Oak Hill said it is following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments.

Keckritz added the county-owned facility is working with the Monroe County Health Department to monitor and identify anyone who may have symptoms of COVID-19 or recently interacted with this staff member.

“We along with the IDPH are now working with Oak Hill to ensure the safety of the residents and employees at Oak Hill,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said.

Since that confirmed case, several staff have been tested, with all tests so far coming back negative. Some are still pending.

One resident has been tested for the coronavirus, and that test also came back negative, Keckritz said.

Garden Place, located at 480 DD Road, reported two more deaths over the past week. It announced those deaths on Friday and Saturday.

Nine of the county’s deaths have come from the Garden Place outbreak, according to Wagner.

There have actually been 10 residents of Garden Place who have succumbed to COVID-19, but one of those is not included in Monroe County’s total.

“They went from Garden Place to a hospital and then from the hospital to a long-term care facility in another county,” Wagner explained. “They then passed away at that long-term care facility and are counted in that county’s total.”

As for cases, 27 are associated with Garden Place in this county. Twenty-three residents and four employees of that facility who live in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Countywide, 20 people have recovered from the virus and are released from quarantine in Monroe County.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 33 confirmed cases of the virus in the Columbia zip code (85 tests performed), 29 in the Waterloo zip code (85 tests performed) and six in the Valmeyer zip code (10 tests performed).

In nearby St. Clair County, there are 454 confirmed cases, including 30 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,988 people have been tested in that county.

To the south, Randolph County now has 153 confirmed cases, 100 of which are active. Only one death has been reported in that county. There are 53 people in Randolph County who have fully recovered from the virus and can resume normal activity while five are hospitalized.

Statewide, there are 50,355 cases of coronavirus and 2,215 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH announced 2,253 new cases and 92 more deaths on Wednesday.

The state saw its highest single-day increase in confirmed cases Friday, as 2,724 more cases were announced. The largest single-day rise in deaths came Tuesday when 144 deaths were reported.

The rise in cases comes with an increase in the amount of tests performed in Illinois. Over 12,000 residents were tested Monday, while that number was a over 14,000 on Tueday. Over 14,000 were tested Wednesday.

In Missouri, there were 7,425 confirmed cases and 318 deaths as of Wednesday.

That includes 3,008 cases in St. Louis County and 1,067 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that all businesses in the state will be able to open and all social events can resume May 4, provided everyone practices proper social distancing requirements.

Parson also said local governments can impose stricter limitations, which both St. Louis City and St. Louis County have done.

Nationally, over 1,012,683 people had contracted the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, while 53,034 people have died from it.

The pandemic has now spread to at least 177 countries, with over 3 million cases and at least 212,049 deaths worldwide.