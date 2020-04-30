Structure fire near Monroe City

Pictured is the scene of Thursday’s house fire at 2143 KK Road. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Multiple departments responded about 1 p.m. Thursday to a residential structure fire at 2143 KK Road near Baum Road between Valmeyer and Maeystown.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from all windows of the two-story home upon emergency responder arrival. Police were able to determine there were no occupants inside and the neighbor who called in the fire said he had safely removed dogs from the building.

Responding agencies include the Valmeyer, Maeystown, Waterloo and Columbia fire departments, Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters reported that they had the fire knocked down at about 1:45 p.m.

