Auto dealership thefts thwarted by CPD

Columbia police apprehended two Missouri men who were in possession of burglary tools and roaming around the area of the Bob Brockland Buick-GMC and George Weber Chevrolet dealerships on Old State Route 3 early Saturday morning.

An officer patrolling the area observed two suspicious men with flashlights and tools near Top Shooters Sports Bar, 531 Old State Route 3, about 2:45 a.m. They were eventually apprehended before any crimes took place in Columbia.

The men, who are from Sullivan and Bourbon, Mo., are under investigation for the thefts of vehicle parts around the area. Charges are pending.