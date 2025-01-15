Corn decision a win for Illinois farmers

The United States’ victory in its dispute over Mexico’s decree to ban genetically modified corn imports is good news for Illinois corn growers.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the U.S. prevailed in its dispute under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement challenging certain Mexican biotechnology measures concerning genetically engineered corn. The USMCA panel agreed with the U.S. on all seven legal claims, finding Mexico’s measures are not based on science and undermine the market access that Mexico agreed to provide in the USMCA.

“The panel’s ruling reaffirms the United States’ longstanding concerns about Mexico’s biotechnology policies and their detrimental impact on U.S. agricultural exports,” Tai said. “It underscores the importance of science-based trade policies that allow American farmers and agricultural producers to compete fairly and leverage their innovation to address climate change and enhance productivity. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Mexican government to ensure a level playing field and provide access to safe, affordable and sustainable agricultural products on both sides of the border.”

The dispute challenged two sets of measures reflected in Mexico’s February 2023 presidential corn decree, including an immediate ban on the use of GE corn in dough and tortillas, and an instruction to Mexican government agencies to gradually eliminate the use of GE corn for other food uses and in animal feed.

The U.S. established the panel in August 2023.

Illinois Farm Bureau President Brian Duncan called the decision an “important victory.”

“It was a strong ruling on behalf of U.S. corn growers and a vital export market that we need to remain open,” Duncan told RFD Radio. “It’s also a victory for rules-based trade.”

Illinois Corn Growers Association President Garrett Hawkins of Valmeyer said the panel’s decision is positive news for Illinois corn farmers and Mexican corn importers.

“As the largest corn export state in the union, Illinois corn farmers are proponents of free trade agreements and of making free trade agreements work,” Hawkins said. “ICGA and the National Corn Growers Association had a significant role in fighting this unscientific Mexican government overreach and urging the U.S. Trade Representative to challenge the ban that would limit Mexican buyers’ choices and reduce U.S. market access. We are so happy to see the ruling issued in our favor and look forward to building our trade relationship with our top export customer for all types of corn.”

From January through October 2024, the U.S. exported $4.8 billion of corn to Mexico — the United States’ largest export market for the grain.

The panel issued its final report on Dec. 20. Under USMCA rules, Mexico has 45 days from the date of the final report to comply with the panel’s findings.

The panel, in its report, wrote that while Mexico is seeking to address genuine concerns in good faith, such concerns should be “channeled into an appropriate risk assessment process, measures based on scientific principles and in dialogue among all USMCA parties to facilitate a constructive path forward.”

