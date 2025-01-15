Missing teen located safely

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said last week that a local teen reported missing since just before Christmas has been located and is safe.

The MCSD also addressed its handling of the case.

Hannah Hesterberg, 15, ran away from her father’s home in Columbia on Dec. 23 and was officially reported missing a few days later, prompting a Facebook posting by the MCSD on Dec. 27 seeking her whereabouts.

Shortly before 3 p.m. last Wednesday, MCSD investigators successfully located Hesterberg with assistance from Troy (Mo.) police after confirming her location through surveillance.

An 18-year-old male was also taken into custody by Missouri authorities for active felony warrants out for his arrest.

Following her recovery, Hesterberg was transported to Monroe County by investigators, where “further investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” police said.

Sgt. Justin Biggs of the MCSD clarified facts of the police investigation – specifically addressing social media posts expressing concerns that not enough effort was put into finding her.

“First, at the time the social media post (of Hesterberg’s disappearance) was made, investigators were actively working the case,” Biggs explained. “The department dedicated significant resources to following up on numerous leads, including over 50 leads ranging from anonymous tips, possible sightings from the public, and leads created by Investigators. Investigators tracked down every lead using professional investigative techniques and intelligence.”

Biggs noted that the department’s decision against sharing the juvenile’s photo with St. Louis news stations beyond the department’s initial Facebook post was a “calculated decision” made by investigators.

“Based on the information gathered, investigators were confident that they were closing in on the juvenile’s location,” he said. “Additionally, there was concern that widespread media coverage could prompt the juvenile to move to a different location, making it more difficult to locate her. Given the anticipated winter weather conditions, investigators believed the juvenile would likely remain in a specific area, allowing time to confirm her location. This approach proved to be effective.”

The MCSD added in a press release that its investigators “will continue to use all available resources and professional methods to solve cases efficiently and effectively. We value the community’s assistance.”