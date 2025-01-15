Lawsuit in fatal motorcycle crash

Family members of a St. Louis man who died as the result of a November 2023 motorcycle crash on Bluff Road filed a lawsuit Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Jennifer Bowman, wife of the late Sean T. Bowman, and daughter Lauren Bowman are named as plaintiffs and are suing Steve Albert and his wife Geraldine Albert of Columbia.

The initial Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report indicated Steve Albert was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 west on Hanover Road on Nov. 5 with Geraldine Albert as his passenger. Steve failed to yield at the intersection with Bluff Road, the lawsuit alleges, and attempted to turn left onto Bluff Road heading south, resulting in the collision.

Court records allege Albert’s vehicle came “bursting” into the path of a motorcycle driven by Sean Bowman with Jennifer Bowman as a passenger, resulting in Sean being pronounced dead at the scene and causing “serious personal injuries” to Jennifer.

The filing also states Sean “threw his wife… off the (motorcycle) in an attempt to save her life.”

In addition to a serious injury to her left shoulder, the court document states she also suffered a broken right leg, multiple spinal fractures, a brain bleed and stroke, and the loss of a kidney as a result of this crash.

Albert’s alleged actions also caused “serious personal injuries” to Laura Bowman, who was traveling on a separate motorcycle, by forcing her to stop suddenly.

The Bowmans filed seven counts against the Alberts, which include wrongful death, negligence and survival action, and are seeking a judgment in excess of $50,000 for each count.