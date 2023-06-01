Convicted murderer arrested again

Kodi Lafore (left) and Phillip Law (right)

A former Waterloo resident previously convicted of second degree murder is in hot water again following a recent incident in Randolph County.

Kodi Lafore, 28, formerly of Waterloo but now of Evansville, and Phillip Law, 33, of Cottage Hills, are in custody at the Randolph County Jail in Chester in connection with an alleged home invasion and battery that occurred the evening of May 24 at Phegley Resort in rural Modoc near the Kaskaskia River.

Per the North County News, the victim and a witness told Randolph County deputies that a truck pulled up to the residence, two men got out and an altercation took place. One male victim said he had been pushed down and struck with a steel pipe, while another male victim took himself to the hospital with a possible broken arm.

It was believed Lafore and Law went to the residence looking for one of the men due to a previous domestic situation, the newspaper reported.

On May 29, Red Bud police attempted to arrest Law at his mother’s home in Red Bud, but he fled out the back door. A search ensued, but Law was not located. Police returned to his mother’s home on a tip a short time later, and Law was inside but fled again. This time, Law was finally captured in the area of West Field Drive at Boulder Drive in Red Bud.

Police believed Law had a loaded pistol in his possession but when he was taken into custody, Law possessed only an empty holster.

Lafore was also taken into custody for his role in the incident.

Both were charged with home invasion (causing injury). In addition, Lafore was charged with two counts of aggravated battery (great bodily harm). Law was also charged on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation. Bond was set at $250,000 for both men.

In late 2018, Lafore was sentenced to concurrent five-year prison sentences for second degree murder in Randolph County and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Monroe County. Per sentencing guidelines, he had to serve 75 percent of his prison term on the meth conviction and 50 percent of the murder conviction before any time off for good behavior would be accrued. Lafore was also placed on two years of mandatory supervised release following that prison sentence.

The murder conviction was for the Jan. 6, 2018, stabbing death of 36-year-old Adam Sesto near Red Bud. Lafore had been free on bond in that case when he was arrested Nov. 15, 2018, in far southern Monroe County for possession of meth with intent to deliver.