Injury crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- June 1, 2023

Two were injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 3 at the northern edge of Waterloo.

Waterloo police said that shortly before 9:40 a.m., a 2016 Lexus RX driven by Allen W. Brand, 66, of Waterloo, was turning left onto Route 3 northbound from GG Road when his vehicle collided with a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Ida M. Mindrup, 63, of Valmeyer, which was traveling south on Route 3.

Mindrup and a passenger in her vehicle, Shirley F. Stiening, 68, of Waterloo, were both transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries sustained in the crash.

