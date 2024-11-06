Columbia receives clean audit

The City of Columbia reminded residents that the Carl Street Bridge Reconstruction Project is set to begin 6 a.m. Nov. 7. With this project, Carl Street will be fully closed to through traffic from Route 3 at Carl Street to the intersection of Charlotte Avenue. The city advised motorists to seek an alternate route during the project. “Shady Creek Nursery will remain open during road construction and can be accessed from the temporary driveway entrance from Route 3,” the City of Columbia posted on Facebook. “We ask for your patience while the work to improve infrastructure in this area is completed.” The projected is expected to be completed in 6-8 weeks.

The City of Columbia is heading in the right direction financially, according to Jim Schmersahl of accounting firm Schmersahl Treloar & Co.

Schmersahl provided an audit report during Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting, giving a “clean opinion” of the city’s financial position and accounting practices.

The only two items he pointed out were a higher “reimbursement” line item and the city’s return on investments.

At $375,000, the city’s reimbursements were about $100,000 higher than what is typically reported.

Schmersahl noted most of the increase was due to $95,000 of insurance claims caused by severe weather in the past year.

He also noted the city’s investments were much higher than in recent years due to a rebound in the stock market.

“This year’s $2,675,000 overall surplus for the city is a healthy number,” Schmersahl said. “And $1,390,000 of that came from the interest you earned from appropriately investing your money.”

He also noted water, sewer and garbage revenues were up due to rate changes and some additional garbage customers.

For Columbia EMS, its $887,000 in revenue was down from the previous year because of a substantial decrease in the ambulance service.

Schmersahl said he spoke with EMS Chief Kim Lamprecht, who reported the higher numbers in the past were driven principally by calls related to COVID-19 and its effect on service calls from area nursing homes.

He also reported the city has been responsible with its budget in the current fiscal year, with revenue in 2024 coming in over budget with expenses being under budget at the time of the audit.

“That’s a summary of what I would say was a very fine year for the city,” Schmersahl concluded.

In other business, the council approved its first “short-term rental” property since the city adopted language in March allowing properties to be used in conjunction with online rental companies like Air BNB and VRBO.

The ordinance passed earlier this year restricts such rental activity to only buildings within Columbia’s C-2 business districts – which are mostly along the Main Street corridor.

On Monday night, the council approved a short-term rental at 125 W. Washington Street.

The owner of the property was required to obtain relevant permits and have appropriate inspections completed prior to unanimous approval by the Columbia Planning Commission.

Ward IV Alderman Steve Holtkamp asked how the city would keep tabs on property inspections.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm explained that inspections on any properties approved for short-term rental will be conducted annually.

In other business, as reported last week, work will begin on the Carl Street Bridge Replacement Project later this week.

The project is expected to be completed in about six to eight weeks, weather permitting, during which time Carl Street will be closed near its intersection with Route 3.

Motorists have been advised to find alternate routes and to expect heavier traffic on Gall Road, which is the most likely road to be used as a detour.