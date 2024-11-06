Budget time for Monroe County

With the end of Monroe County’s fiscal year nearing, the county budget was the main focus of both a special meeting of the Monroe County Board on Oct. 28 and its regular meeting Nov. 4.

During both meetings, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein provided details on the budget, which he said was “99 percent complete” during the Oct. 28 meeting.

As it stands now, the budget is balanced even though projected county revenue is $12 million and expenses are expected to be around $12.8 million.

Koenigstein explained the deficit will be covered by taking $1 million from the county’s $8 million in reserves for a courthouse improvement project scheduled for 2025.

Koenigstein added the project should only cost about $800,000, but that pulling extra money from reserves will make it easier for the county to cover any unexpected project expenses with any leftover funds returned to reserves.

During the Nov. 4 meeting, commissioners said there were a few items which they needed to discuss before a tentative budget is published on the county website, monroecountyil.gov/budgets.

Koenigstein told the Republic-Times the tentative budget will likely be posted on the website Nov. 8. He noted the budget needs to be posted on the website at least 15 days prior to adoption to allow for public review.

He also said the budget may still be amended after posting of a tentative budget.

Final approval of the budget will likely occur Dec. 2, and the board is expected to hold a special meeting Nov. 25 to pay outstanding bills for the current fiscal year.

The county cannot spend money for Fiscal Year 2025 – which is Dec. 1, 2024, through Nov. 30, 2025 – until the budget is approved.

Koenigstein also reported property tax collection had reached the 20 percent mark, with distribution of taxes to various entities expected this week. He also reminded taxpayers the first due date for property tax payments is Nov. 15.

Payments may be made at the Monroe County Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse or may be paid online at monroecountyil.gov.

Ahead of budget approval, Monroe-Randolph Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis was on hand Oct. 28 to seek continuation of additional salary approved last year to cover what Davis described as “an inordinate amount of (his) time” dealing with a drastic increase in chronic truancy.

In June 2023, commissioners approved an addition of $38,000 to the ROE budget to compensate Davis for his role as the de-facto truancy officer for Monroe County.

Davis added that Assistant Regional Superintendant Chris Diddlebock would also receive an additional $38,000 for his role as truancy officer in Randolph County.

At the time, commissioners approved the additional funds with a stipulation it would be reviewed annually.

During review last week, Davis also sought a 2.9 percent cost of living adjustment for his compensation as truancy officer.

“I’m not asking for a raise. I respectfully ask for a continuation (of funding),” Davis said.

He continued by stating he “will not reduce services” regardless of if the continuation is not approved, stating he would reduce his own compensation in order to continue the fight against truancy.

Davis then explained the phenomenon as a function of the effects of COVID-19 regulations on schools.

“The state stance during COVID was ‘school is optional,’ and it has continued” in the aftermath of the pandemic, Davis said.

The truancy officer funding issue was also brought up by longtime county board meeting attendee Pat Kelly during the Nov. 4 session.

During public comment, Kelly asked why he was not allowed to ask a question while Davis was addressing the board on Oct. 28.

Kelly said he wanted to know why the additional funds for Davis were taken from the county’s general fund, as he had understood the increase would be paid through a grant.

Both Commissioner George Green and Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb explained to Kelly that since he is not a member of the board, he is only allowed to speak during public comment and not while business is being conducted.

Davis spoke with the Republic-Times Tuesday to offer an explanation of how funding for the truancy officer is handled.

He began by saying it would be unethical, if not illegal, for him to pay himself from grant funding.

The grant funding mentioned last year was to be used for truancy interventionists – six of which are currently employed with ROE 45 – and his request for more compensation as the county’s truancy officer was a separate issue.

Davis said compensation for a truancy officer for Monroe and Randolph counties had not been updated since before he began his time as regional superintendent in 1997.

He also explained his salary as regional superintendent is paid by the state, while the legally required truancy officer position is handled on the county level.

In response to Commissioner Vicki Koerber’s question asking if it would be “more prudent to establish a truancy officer” as a separate position, Davis told the Republic-Times that in addition to his office having an existing, in-depth understanding of truancy and local students’ situations, a “full-time” truancy officer would in reality need to be on call at any time.

Davis said the current setup for dealing with truancy “makes more sense than having two (separate truancy officers),” with one for Monroe County and one for Randolph County.

In conclusion, Davis said if the county wants to “zero out” the budget line item for truancy compensation, he is a “team player,” but restated his goal as truancy officer to be “turning kids around and getting to the core issues” of truancy.

In other business Monday, a question about the Monroe County Board of Review was raised during public comment asking when the seat vacated by the late Marge Francois would be filled.

Green said there was no timeline, but said the position would be filled by the time assessment reviews take place in 2025.

Green also announced the county has three potential candidates to fill two empty seats on the Miles Cemetery Board of Commissioners, one which was vacated with the recent passing of Delane Doerr.

Green said no action would be taken, but said the three candidates seem more than qualified to fill the positions.

The next regular meeting of the Monroe County Board is 8:15 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Monroe County Courthouse.