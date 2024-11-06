Waterloo awards grant checks

Monday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council featured two grant check presentations and the approval of another grant to a local business.

After recognizing young Ryan Hoffmann as “Mayor for the Day” – she won that honor through an auction item at the recent Human Support Services gala – Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter joined Hoffmann in presenting a Waterloo Beautification Program check in the amount of $6,972.52 to Three Tails Parlor & Pantry for an exterior remodel, and then a Non-Profit Grant Program check in the amount of $5,000 to the Monroe County Historical Society for its shutter project at the Bellefontaine House.

Later in the meeting, the council approved a Waterloo Beautification Program grant application from Tequila Mexican Restaurant.

In other action from Monday, the council approved an agreement with Zerion Software for access to IFormBuilder Platform, which includes 10 licenses at a cost of $5,000 for one year.

During the Oct. 21 council meeting, Alderman Jim Hopkins commented during the collector’s report about an article in the Oct. 6 issue of the Republic-Times which reported the City of Waterloo receives $1.7 million in property taxes.

He inquired with city budget officer Shawn Kennedy about the percentage this figure represents in the city’s annual budget. Kennedy clarified that the city does not retain all of these funds, as a portion is allocated to other entities under the city’s tax levy.

Kennedy said the city is expected to receive approximately $1.1 million from property taxes, which represents about 3 percent of its total annual budget.

Also at the Oct. 21 council meeting, a proposal from JF Electric in the amount of $44,764 to replace a damaged steel utility pole was approved. This pole was damaged in a crash on Route 3, and the city has already submitted a claim for insurance reimbursement, Waterloo Public Works Director Tim Birk said.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at City Hall.