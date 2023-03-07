Columbia police on lookout for suspicious male

The Columbia Police Department is seeking a man in connection with a report of suspicious activity at a Columbia park.

At 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported her 11-year-old daughter said she had been approached by a male subject at Meadow Ridge Park, 259 Bradington Drive, who asked her to come with him.

The subject was described as a white male with brown hair wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and driving a white car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.