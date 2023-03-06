Columbia home destroyed in early Monday morning fire

Pictured is the scene of an early Monday morning house fire on Charlotte Avenue in Columbia.

Flames ripped through a large home early Monday morning at 818 Charlotte Avenue in Columbia as firefighters from multiple area departments battled the blaze.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the report of a fully engulfed residential structure fire shortly before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy flames were seen shooting in the air, prompting mutual aid requests from such neighboring departments as Waterloo, Millstadt, Dupo, Prairie du Pont, Mehlville (Mo.) and others.

The home belongs to Skip and Lori Weber. It was reported that all occupants of the home had exited safely, though two dogs were believed to have perished in the fire.

Firefighters were concerned about ammunition inside the structure and nearby propane tanks as the heat from the flames intensified.

The office of the state fire marshal was requested to the scene. Fire officials remained at the scene well into Monday morning.

A few firefighters returned to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a small rekindle.

Pictured is a side angle of the Monday morning house fire on Charlotte Avenue in Columbia.