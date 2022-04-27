Columbia church gets a new look

Previously, 600 Columbia Center Drive was home to Faith Columbia. Now, the large brown building facing Route 3 is starting its beginnings as The Way Church.

While the building that is now The Way Church is no longer a campus of the larger Faith St. Louis Church campus in Oakville, Mo., The Way Church is still affiliated with the Lutheran Faith. As a press release states, it is part of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

The press release said The Way Church was born after “years of planning and preparation,” and considering the church’s mission to “practice the way of Jesus together,” the name could not be more fitting.

“Jesus is the Way and he calls us to a way of life,” Lead Pastor Jon Palmer said.

He explained this way of living is not confined to church walls.

“We want to see people practicing what it means to be a follower of Jesus in their homes, workplaces and schools,” Palmer said.

Palmer said an essential part of The Way’s mission is serving surrounding communities. He mentioned on Service Sundays the community will often find The Way’s members cleaning up area parks.

On May 1 at 9 a.m., the church will have a special worship service celebrating its establishment. Rev. Waldemar Vinovskis, president of SELC District of the Lutheran Church, will lead the service.

Games and activities will follow the service, with special activities being planned for kids.

Topical services are offered at 9 and 10:45 a.m. every Sunday morning, both in-person and through Facebook. Children ages 3 through 5th grade can attend Way Kids during the 9 a.m. service, and nursery services are available for kids ages 6 months to 3 years are accessible during both service times.

For more information about The Way Church and to tune into online services, visit theway618.church or call 618-504-8585.