MCSD investigating burglary near Fults

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Sutterville Road near Fults on Sunday for a residential burglary report.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned the property owner arrived home to find a vehicle parked in the driveway. Along with the vehicle parked in the driveway was a neighbor who pulled a vehicle into the driveway to block the vehicle after seeing an unknown subject crawl through a window to the residence.

Prior to calling the MCSD, the homeowner and neighbor reported a female suspect had exited the home and fled in the vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Deputies and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the residence.

A suspect has been identified, but information will not be released until charges are filed. It is believed the victim and suspect are familiar with each other.