Columbia Blue Jays | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Blue Jays Varsity Division youth football squad. The Varsity Blue Jays defeated Freeburg in a battle of unbeatens at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia on Sunday, 34-8, to win the Southwest Illinois Youth Football Conference title. The 10-0 season continues a seven-year streak of undefeated teams for the Varsity Blue Jays. “They know they’re getting everybody’s A game and we’re the guys they’re gunning for on their schedule,” Blue Jays head coach Matt Voegele said. “They’re a great group of boys on and off the field.” The offensive coordinator for the Varsity Blue Jays is Alex Schultheis, who has been a part of the program for the past few undefeated seasons. The team outscored its opponents 404-108 this fall. Pictured, front row, from left, are Kade Corbin, Mason McTearnen, Chase Frierdich and Dom Davis; second row: Ellis Totten, Malakhi Bassett, Shane Johnson, Cayden McNease, Gage Stumpf and Kason Moskop; third row: Coach Schultheis, Liam Kilian, Caiden Capell, Xaivier Voegele, Aiden Neff, Nick Albers, Brayden Myers, Jackson Lawal and Reed Sternau; back row: Coach Grant LaValle, Ricky Prater, Coach Brian Capell, Coach Kyle Hemmer, Coach Voegele, Landon Dunham and Coach David Johnson.